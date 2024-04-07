Marriage party vehicle overturns, 20 injured in Sundergarh district

Sundergarh: In an unfortunate incident, at least 20 members of a marriage party were injured after the vehicle they were traveling in overturned at Kulupota ghat under Tikayatapali police station limits of Odisha’s Sundergarh district this evening.

According to reports, a marriage party from the Kainsara village of the district was returning home after attending a wedding program at Sargidihi village. However, the Bolero Pikup van (14 V 3880) in which they were traveling overturned at Kulupota ghat at 5 PM as the driver lost control over the wheels of the vehicle.

At least 20 of the occupants of the vehicle were injured following the mishap. A group of locals from the nearby village rushed to the spot and informed the local police about the accident.

Soon, the police team from Tikayatapali police station reached the spot and rescued the injured persons with the help of the locals. All the injured were taken in ambulance and admitted at Sarsara Hospital for treatment.

While some people were discharged after minor treatment, some others are still undergoing medication at the hospital, said sources adding that the police have started an investigation into the matter.