Man kills father-in-law in Koraput of Odisha, see details

Koraput: In a tragic incident, a man has killed his father-in-law in Koraput district of Odisha.

The father-in-law was beaten to death by his son-in-law. The locals immediately informed the police.

The Narayanapatna police arrived at the spot and seized the body and sent it for postmortem. The son-in-law however is yet to be traced. And investigation has been initiated in this regard. Detailed reports awaited.