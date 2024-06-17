Odisha: Elected MLAs to take oath tomorrow in Assembly

Bhubaneswar: The newly elected members of the Odisha Legislative Assembly are scheduled to take oath tomorrow in the Assembly in Bhubaneswar. The Pro-tem Assembly speaker Ranendra Pratap Swain will administer the oath to the MLAs.

As per reports, all the MLAs will be sworn in on Tuesday and Wednesday. All the preparations have been made by the Assembly in this regard.

Similarly, the date for submission of nominations for the post of Assembly Speaker has been fixed on the 19th June. The election for Speaker will be held on 20th June.

Ranpur MLA Surama Padhi is most likely to be nominated as the Speaker by the BJP.

Now the focus is on the opposition parties regarding whom they will choose for the Speaker.

