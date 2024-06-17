Odisha: Elected MLAs to take oath tomorrow in Assembly

Odisha
By Himanshu 0
Odisha: Elected MLAs to take oath

Bhubaneswar: The newly elected members of the Odisha Legislative Assembly are scheduled to take oath tomorrow in the Assembly in Bhubaneswar. The Pro-tem Assembly speaker Ranendra Pratap Swain will administer the oath to the MLAs.

As per reports, all the MLAs will be sworn in on Tuesday and Wednesday. All the preparations have been made by the Assembly in this regard.

Similarly, the date for submission of nominations for the post of Assembly Speaker has been fixed on the 19th June. The election for Speaker will be held on 20th June.

Ranpur MLA Surama Padhi is most likely to be nominated as the Speaker by the BJP.

Now the focus is on the opposition parties regarding whom they will choose for the Speaker.

Watch the video here:

Also read: Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi to discuss budget preparation in review meeting with senior officials…

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
Himanshu 6572 news 1 comments

Himanshu Guru is a senior sub-editor & journalist based in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. He has worked for both print & online media.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.