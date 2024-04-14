Man killed after being crushed by crane in private steel plant in Athagarh of Odisha

Cuttack: In a tragic incident, a man was killed after being crushed by a crane at a private steel plant in Athagarh of Odisha’s Cuttack district.

According to sources, the deceased has been identified as Sanatan Padhi of Haridagahira village under Athagarh police limits of the district. Reportedly, he was crushed by a crane while working in the steel plant. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital, however, Sanatan succumbed to injuries.

Following the incident, locals have initiated protest in front of the plant’s main gain demanding compensation of demise of Sanatan.

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter. Further detailed reports related to the matter are awaited.

Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates

In a similar instance, one paper factory worker died and two others were injured in a huge explosion in Vietnam’s Bac Ninh province on Tuesday morning, Vietnam News Agency reported.

The explosion occurred at around 10:30 a.m. at Hung Loi Paper Joint Stock Company in Phu Lam industrial cluster when the workers were repairing machines, Xinhua news agency reported.

A 31-year-old worker died on the scene, while two others were taken to hospital in an emergency. A gas pit explosion was initially identified as the primary reason.