Man ends life after wife’s death in Sundergarh

Sundergarh: In a tragic incident, a man ended his life on Sunday after his wife’s death at zero point area under Tensa police limits of Sundergarh district.

The deceased has been identified as Nandalal Champia.

As per reports, Nandalal ended his life by hanging himself from a tree. On January 27, 2024 his wife Jines Kandulana sustained critical burn injuries while she was sitting beside a bonfire. She was immediately rushed to Rourkela hospital for treatment. She succumbed to her injuries on March 20, 2024 leaving her 3-year-old daughter.

After hearing the news of his wife’s death, Nandlal was reportedly in stress and took such an extremely step.

On being informed about the death, the police reached the spot and have recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem.

The cops have registered an unnatural death case and started an investigation into the matter.