Man dies after being hit by truck in Odisha’s Bhadrak district

Bhadrak: In a tragic incident, a man died after being hit by a truck in Odisha’s Bhadrak district on Sunday. The incident occurred at the Parapokhari Chakk in Basudevpur of the district.

According to sources, the deceased has been identified as Bapi Mahunta of Basudevpur. Following the incident, the locals have initiated agitation by burning tyres demanding compensation for the loss of life.

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter.

Further detailed reports related to the matter are awaited.

In a similar instance, three persons were killed and 13 others sustained injuries after a pick-up van they were traveling with turned turtle at Mundajor under Lathikata police limits in Rourkela.

The deceased identities is yet to be revealed.

Reports say, the baraatis from Jharkhand had come to attend a marriage at Lathikata in Rourkela, when the speeding pick-up van lost control over its wheels and turned turtle.

All the injured were immediately admitted to Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) for medical aid. However, three of them were shifted to a private hospital where they succumbed to injuries.

Later, the police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter. The cops have also sent their bodies for post-mortem.