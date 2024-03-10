Three boys fished out from Ib River in Odisha’s Sundergarh

Sundergarh: Bodies of three minor boys have been recovered from the Ib River in Odisha’s Sundergarh district.

According to sources, the three minor boys went missing in the Ib River on Saturday. They had gone from the Regent market area for a picnic along with their family to Semna.

One of the boys is 15 years old while the other two boys are 12 years old and 10 years old respectively. All the three boys are brothers and belong to one family.

After having the meal the three boys reportedly went to Ib River to take bathe. However, they went missing.

After receiving information about the incident, the fire service personnel rushed to the spot and initiated a search operation. Also, former MLA Yogesh Kumar Singh reached the spot to take stock of the missing boys. He met the boys’ family members.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.