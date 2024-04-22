Man dead, son critical due to electric shock in Ganjam of Odisha

Odisha
electric shock in Ganjam

Berhampur: Man dies due to electric shock and son is in critical condition while working in the agricultural land in Sankhemundi block of Ganjam district in Odisha.

Reports say that the accident occurred due to the power line in the field. They were first admitted to Adapada Medical Centre. The seriously injured boy was later shifted to Berhampur MKCG Medical College and Hospital.

According to the information, Kora Behera of Durpada village went to the land with her son Tophan and was operating a water pump. At this time, the electric wire was torn and fell on the father Kora Behera.

The father died on the spot due to the electric shock in Ganjam. However, after going to rescue the father, the son was also seriously injured. The police reached the spot and started an investigation in this regard. Detailed reports awaited.

