Man arrested for sexually assaulting and killing minor girl in Odisha’s Rayagada district

Rayagada: A man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting and killing a minor girl in Byanibasa village under Muniguda police station of Odisha’s Rayagada district.

According to sources, on March 17, the body of a minor girl was recovered near Byanibasa Nursery of the village. During probe, the man identified as Harish Ram from Bihar, said to be a labourer allegedly assaulted her and killed her. Following this, the cops have arrested the accused and further interrogation is underway.

It is worth mentioning here that the class 4 student was sleeping at home after eating on March 16 night. But when the family members woke up in the morning she was missing. Her family members searched the surrounding villages.

Unable to find the minor, they lodged a written complaint at the Muniguda police station. Today, children grazing goats saw a dead body lying in the forest near the village and informed the villagers.

After receiving information about the incident, the family informed the police after seeing the clothes on the dead body and realized that it was their own daughter. Muniguda police reached the spot and said that more information can be obtained after the arrival of the scientific team.

Further detailed reports related to the matter is underway.