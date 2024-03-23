Mad Bull Attack In Odisha’s Ganjam, 1 Dead

Odisha
By Sudeshna Panda
bull attack in odisha
Representational Image
0

Chatrapur: There has been a mad bull attack in Odisha’s Ganjam district and one person has been killed said reports on Saturday.

According to reports, an old woman has died in a bull attack. An old woman died in the attack of a bull in the village of Chatrapur under Chatrapur police station limits of Ganjam district.

B. Camille Patra was on her way to some work from home when the bull attacked her in the morning. The old woman died on the spot.

The entire scene was captured on CCTV, said reliable reports in this regard.

Also Read: Mad Bull Attack In Odisha’s Jajpur, 1 Dead

Sudeshna Panda 8632 news 55 comments

A lawyer by profession, a writer by passion and a foodie by soul. Odisha is my home state and I write about it on kalingatv.com

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.