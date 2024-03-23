Mad Bull Attack In Odisha’s Ganjam, 1 Dead

Chatrapur: There has been a mad bull attack in Odisha’s Ganjam district and one person has been killed said reports on Saturday.

According to reports, an old woman has died in a bull attack. An old woman died in the attack of a bull in the village of Chatrapur under Chatrapur police station limits of Ganjam district.

B. Camille Patra was on her way to some work from home when the bull attacked her in the morning. The old woman died on the spot.

The entire scene was captured on CCTV, said reliable reports in this regard.