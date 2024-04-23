“Low Vision Clinic” inaugurated at AIIMS Bhubaneswar for visually impaired patients

Bhubaneswar: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar launched the “Low Vision Clinic” to illuminate the lives of patients who have almost lost hope due to severe visual impairments.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Dr. Ashutosh Biswas inaugurated the “Low Vision Clinic” in the Department of Ophthalmology.

The “Low Vision Clinic” will help a special group of patients like the socially blind and other patients having very low vision due to glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration, diabetes, retinal diseases, and other blinding diseases, who do not benefit from surgery or spectacle correction.

The special group of patients usually lose hope and get frustrated with life due to being a burden to others in their family. The low vision aids will help these patients to do their routine work and lead an independent life. This is the first of its kind vision clinic in any government institute in Odisha.

Dr. Praveen Vasisth from Dr. R.P.Centre, AIIMS Delhi, Medical Superintendent Dr. Dillip Kumar Parida, DEAN Dr. Prashant Raghab Mohapatra and others were present during the inauguration of the “Low Vision Clinic.”

