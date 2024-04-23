Amar Prasad Satpathy and Srimayee Mishra get new jobs in BJD

Bhubaneswar: The State ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today gave new appointment to four party leaders including Barchana MLA Amar Prasad Satpathy and women leader Srimayee Sweta Snigdha Mishra.

Amar Prasad Satpathy, who is sitting six-time MLA and former minister, has been appointed the Senior Vice-President of the Biju Janata Dal, while Srimayee Sweta Snigdha Mishra has been posted as Working President of Biju Mahila Janata Dal.

Likewise, the state ruling party also posted Saroj Samal and Prashant Sethi as Senior General Secretary and Secretary of the Biju Janata Dal respectively.

The Biju Janata Dal President Naveen Patnaik appointed all four of them with immediate effect.

Patnaik also appointed M. Chandra Sekhar of Big Street under Gopalur in Ganjam district as president of Gopalpur Town of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) with immediate effect.