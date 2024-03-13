Forced marriage of girl in Jajpur Town of Odisha, youth arrested

Jajpur Town: There have been reports of a forced marriage of girl in Jajpur Town of Odisha on Wednesday, said reliable reports in this area.

Although child marriage is illegal in our society, some parents are not aware of it. Due to the lack of education and awareness, this practice continues even today. Such an incident has been seen in Jajpur district.

A youth has been arrested for marrying a minor. Such an incident has become a topic of discussion in Jajpur district. Police have arrested the married youth in this incident. The minor’s mother married Satyabrat Kara (33) of Bari Police station limits Bayu Shiria village against the minor’s reluctance.

Reports say that, after staying there for eight days, the girl somehow escaped and hid near the house of Baikushiria Sarpanch. Reports say that two local youths saw the girl there and brought her to Bari police station.

The Bari police after hearing all the incidents from the juvenile filed a case in the police station. It has been reported that the police have arrested Satyabrat Kar, who had forcibly married the minor. Despite the widespread awareness being created by the administration, the practice of child marriage still continues in some areas.

However, in this case, it is necessary to take immediate action against the parents of the youth, including the mother of the minor, not just the youth.

Also Read: Woman brutally beats up and brands son with iron rod in Jajpur of Odisha