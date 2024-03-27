Live bullets and guns seized by Commissionerate police, 2 arrested in this connection

Bhubaneswar/Cuttack: Reports say, live bullets and guns seized by Commissionerate police Bhubaneswar and Cuttack two arrested in this connection.

The Special Crime Unit of Commissionerate conducted a successful operation resulting in the recovery of a significant cache of illegal weapons and live ammunitions. Acting on credible intelligence, the unit executed a coordinated raid on three different locations such as Hansapal on NH-16, Sarkantara and Tamando on dt 26.3.24 from 2 Pm till 8 Pm seizing one 9 mm pistols, four numbers of 7.65 mm bore pistols along with 24 rounds of live ammunitions from the possession of the accused persons.

The operation underscores our unwavering commitment to combating illegal arms trafficking and enhancing public safety. The Organized wing of the Special Crime Unit, led by Sri K K Hariprasad ACP, along with Inspector Santosh Ku Behera, Insp Soumya Ranjan Biswal, SI Tapan Ku Swain and the dedicated team, acting on intelligence in coordination, conducted a targeted operation

resulting in the seizure of five numbers of semi automatic pistols and 24 rounds of live ammunitions.

Efforts by Special Crime Unit will continue unabated to dismantle criminal networks and disrupts the flow of illicit weapons. Commissionerate Police assure the community of our relentless pursuit of justice and safeguarding their well being.

The recent recovery of illegal arms by the special crime unit marks a significant milestone on our ongoing efforts to combat Organized crime and ensure public safety. The swift action of the team in intercepting the and removing the arms from circulation reflects our commitment under safe city drive.

It is to be noted here that Bablu @ Subrat Khuntia is the main accused in procuring the arms and to circulate it inside the city illegally and is also wanted in the brown sugar case of SCU PS Case No 4/24 and is absconding. Three weapons have been recovered from the house of Bablu Khuntia and one each from the two accused persons apprehended by the team.

Name of the persons arrested:

(1) Suraj Parida (25) S/o- Lt. Ashok Parida of Sarakantra, PS-Khandagiri, Dist- Khordha (Qualification- Diploma in Electrical)

(2) Tapudhara Nayak (31) S/o- Shankarsan Nayak of Keshpur PS-Soro, Dist-Balasore,(Qualification- 10th)

Property Recovered:

1. One 9 mm bore semi automatic pistol

2. Four 7.65 mm bore semi automatic pistols

3. Four rounds of 9 mm live ammunition’s

4. 20 rounds of 7.65 mm live ammunition’s

5. One Apache bike

6. One mobile phone

The accused persons will be produced in the local court today. The unit will pray for their custodial interrogation for collection of further evidence and to unearth the entire network of the illicit fire arm inside the city. The procurement of these arms are suspected to have linked with Munger of Bihar and the Unit is working on information in this regard.

Commissionerate Police urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or information related to illegal fire arms. By working together, we can further enhance our collective efforts to ensure the safety and security of our communities.