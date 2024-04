List of Congress candidates for Lok Sabha seats in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Indian National Congress announced the first list of candidates for eight Lok Sabha and 49 Assembly seats in Odisha on Tuesday.

Here is the list of Congress candidates for Lok Sabha seats:

Bargarh – Sanjay Bhoi

Sundargarh – Janardan Dehury

Bolangir- Manoj Mishra

Kalahandi – Draupadi Majhi

Nabarangpur – Bhujabal Majhi

Kandhamal- Amir Chand Nayak

Berhampur- Rashmi Ranjan Patnaik

Koraput- Saptagiri Ulaka