Lightning strike kills brother, leaves sister critical in Odisha’s Kandhamal district

Baliguda: A youth was killed while his sister sustained critical burn injuries after lightning struck them today at Subarnagiri villager under Kotagarh police station limits of Odisha’s Kandhamal district.

One Mukesh Pradhani of the village along with his sister Supriya Pradhani, uncle and auntie had gone to the nearby forest to collect mahula flower (madhuca indica).

All of a sudden heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning occur in the area. Following which, all of them took shelter under trees to save themselves. While the bother-sister took shelter under a mahula tree, their uncle-auntie hid under another tree near the mahula tree.

Unfortunately, a lightning struck Mukesh and Supriya killing him on the spot and leaving Supriya critically injured. Their uncle and auntie, however, had a narrow escape.

Soon, Supriya’s uncle rushed to the village and informed the family members and villagers about the incident while his wife stayed back with the siblings to look after them.

After reaching the spot, the family members and villagers sent Supriya to Baliguda Hospital in an ambulance for treatment. Her condition is said to be critical, informed sources.

“We took shelter separately after rain and lightning occur while we were collecting mahula flower. Mukesh and Supriya were injured in lightning. When we went to them Mukesh had already died while Supriya was crying for help. Soon, we gave her water and massaged her feet and palms. Then I went to call the family members, who arranged the ambulance and brought her to the hospital,” informed Siba Pradhani, Supriya’s uncle.

While the heart-wrenching incident has left everyone in the area shocked and sad, Kotagarh police sent the body of Mukesh to the hospital for post-mortem. It will be handed over to the family members after completing the autopsy.