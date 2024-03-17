Labourer dies in mishap at crusher unit in Jajpur

Jajpur: A labourer died at a stone crushing unit in Rahadpur under Dharmasala police limits of Jajpur district on Sunday after he came under the wheels of the crusher machine.

According to sources, the tragic incident took place when the labourer was opening the wheels of the crusher machine and two other labourers also sustained injuries.

The injured labourers were immediately rushed to the Jajpur District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) and later shifted to SCB medical and hospital in Cuttack.

The villagers blocked the road by keeping the labourer’s body on the road and threatened not to move until the compensation is paid.

On being informed about the incident, Dharamsala, Jenapur and Badachana IIC reached the spot and tried to pacify the enraged locals.

The deceased and injured labourers are stated to be residents of West-Bengal.

