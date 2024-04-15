Jajpur bus accident: Odisha CM announces Rs 3 lakh ex-gratia, free treatment

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed his deep grief over the loss of five lives in the bus accident which took place this evening in Jajpur district.

Apart from expressing his deep grief over the mishap, Patnaik also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh each for the next kin of each deceased person. He also directed the district administration to provide free and better treatment of all the injured persons. He also prayed for their speedy recovery.

Notably, 5 persons were killed while 30 others were injured when the bus named ‘Kalia Nana’ in which they were travelling fell off a flyover and fell 20 feet below near Barabati chhak in Jajpur district this evening.

Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates

The road accident occurred when the driver of the bus lost control over the wheel when it was going to Digha in West Bengal from Puri.

Soon, the Fire Service along with the local police and people rescued the injured persons and admitted them at Dharmasala Community Health Centre (CHC). Later, many of them were shifted to SCB Medical College & Hospital at Cuttack as their condition deteriorated.

Also Read: Action Shall Be Initiated For Engaging Labourers From 11 AM To 3 PM In Odisha