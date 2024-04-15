Action shall be initiated for engaging labourers from 11 AM to 3 PM in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Action shall be initiated as per relevant Sections of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 if labourers are engaged in work from 11 AM to 3 PM, warned Odisha Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Satyabrata Sahu.

Taking a serious note of the ongoing scorching heatwave condition in the State, the Special Relief Commissioner had directed all the Collectors and Engineering Departments not to engage labourers or workmen during the peak hours from 11.00 AM to 3.00 PM.

Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates

In his letter to the concerned officers, Satyabrata Sahu said, “It has come to the notice of the Government that labourers/workmen are still working in the peak hours in some districts, which has been restricted earlier and the waking time has been rescheduled. It is strictly prohibited to work by the labourers/workmen during the peak hours from I I.00 AM to 03.00 PM during summer. If there would be any devotion of the instructions, concerned officer shall be personally held responsible and action shall be initiated as per relevant Sections of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.”

Meanwhile, the weather department has issued hot, humid and heatwaves warning over Odisha during the next five days.