Inter-state Looters arrested in Bhubaneswar by Commissionerate Police, see details here

Bhubaneswar: In a major success, as many as four inter-state looters were arrested in Bhubaneswar by Commissionerate Police, said reports on Saturday.

Umakanta Naik reported at C.S.Pur regarding burglary of gold ornaments from his friend’s residence at Kanan Vihar are in Bhubaneswar. Similarly, one case of burglary was also reported at Nandanakan and Infocity each.

Taking the consecutiveness of burglary cases Bhubaneswar UPD police took quick and swift action and successfully cracked the case. Arrested involved three members of a professional and habitual burglary gang and the receiver of the stolen gold ornaments.

These gang members are also involved in series of sensational house dacoit cases of Puri, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Nayagarha, Kendrapada districts.

Name and addresses of accused persons: (04 including receiver)

1. Subhrakanta Behera (33) @ Kajal, S/o-Antaryami Behera Of Udayabata, PS-Paradeep Lock, Jagatsinghpur

2. Biswajit Das @ Bitu, S/O Purusottam Das, of Ichhapur , P.S – Mangalpur, Dist- Jajpur.

3. Madhusudan Mohanty @ Madhu (34), S/o-Sachidananda Mohanty of Baragada, Khandia Sahi, Jagatsinghpur.

4. Sudam Charana Sahoo, S/O Satrughana Sahoo, AT – Tirtol, BaniaSahi, Tirtol, Jagatsinghpur. ( Receiver and Owner of Jagannath Jewellery, Paradeep. )

Article seized:

1. Gold Ornaments – 01 kg

2. Silver ornaments – 1300 Grams

3. Cash of Rs – 03 Lacs 25 Thousand.

4. Motorcycle – 01

5. House breaking implements.

6. Mobile phones – 03

Modus Operandi :

1. This notorious gang is badly reputed as “Kajal – Bitu – Madhu “ gang in Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada and Jajpur districts. They are also active in Nayagarh, BBSR, Bhadrak and Puri districts.

2. They are having expertise in house dacoit cases in the late of the night so also house burglary cases in day time or evening.

3. In a gang armed with lethal weapons they enter into the dwelling houses by breaking open the main gate of the house and make hostage of the inmates. In case of resistance from family members, they also attack severely.

4. In the evening hour or in day time randomly wanders in residential areas and break open the locked houses by iron rods and commit burglary.

5. They have local informers to collect date about the target house and also do recce beforehand.

6. Use motorcycle for movement and use mobile phones for communication.

7. Cover their face during crime, wears full pant and shirt especially Jeans and T- shirts, cover their face.

8. Dispose gold and silver ornaments with gold smith and share cash among them.

9. Consume alcohol and Ganja at the time of committing crime.

10. Always enters through main door after scaling over the boundary wall.

Cases presently Involved:

Accused Bitu and Kajal looters arrested in Bhubaneswar were taken into custody by BBSR UPD in the month of June – 2023 and released on bail in the month of February 2024. Accused Madhu Mohanty was at Tamilnadu for last four months to evade police arrest and return in the month of January this year.

After releasing on bail the gang members reorganized themselves and were active for last two months only. This gang is presently involved and wanted in number of sensational house dacoit cases of Puri district i.e at Astarang in the month of January, Konark in the month of February and recent case of Balanga doctor family dacoit case.

They are also involved in house dacoit cases of Bhandaripokhari of Bhadrak district. They are also involved 05 burglary cases of UPD and chain snatching cases.

1. Chandrasekharpur P.S Case No 276,Dt 3.4.2024, U/S 457/380 IPC.

2. Chandrasekharpur P.S Case No 111, Dt.13.2.2024, U/S 457/380 IPC.

3. Chandrasekharpur P.S Case No 103Dt.11.2.2014, U/S 457/380 IPC.

4. Nandanakanan P.S Case No96/2024, Dt 7.4.2024, Dt 3.4.2024, U/S 457/380 IPC.

5. Infocity P.S No 154/2024, Dt 3.4.2024, U/S 457/380 IPC.

6. Astarang P.S Case No 21/24, Dt 27.1.2024, U/S 457/395 IPC / 25/27 Arms Act

7. Balanga P.S Case No 97/2024, Dt 7.4.2024, U/S 459/394 IPC / 25 Arms Act.

8. Konark P.S Case No 30, Dt 20.2.2024, U/S 458/394/34 IPC / 25 Arms Act.

9. Bhandaripokhari P.S Case No 53, Dt 13.2.2024, U/S 395 IPC.

Cases previously involved in by the looters arrested in Bhubaneswar :

This gang is well organized burglary and house dacoit gang previously involved in many cases of Jajpur, Nayagarha, Kendrapada, Rourkela and of Commissionerate.

1. Subhrakanta Behera @ Kajal:- He was previously involved in 31 cases of Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapada districts and Commissionerate. He is involved in many sensational house dacoit cases, burglary cases and chain snatching cases.

2. Biswajit Das @ Bitu:- He is a close associate of Kajal and previously involved in 38 cases of Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapada districts and Commissionerate. He is involved in many sensational house dacoit cases, burglary cases and chain snatching cases.

3. Madhusudan Mohanty @ Madhu :- He is previously involved in at least 12 cases of Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapada districts. He is involved in many sensational house dacoit, burglary, chain snatching, attempt to murder, murder, Arms Act cases. He was in jail custody in a murder case of Jagatsinghpur P.S. He was staying at Tamilnadu and was involved in an attempt to murder case.