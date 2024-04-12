Yet again, gold jewelry worth Rs.10 lakh loot in Bhubaneswar apartment

Bhubaneswar: A loot in Bhubaneswar apartment has been reported yet again on Friday. Gold jewelry worth Rs.10 lakh has been taken away.

According to reports, robbers broke into an apartment in Raghunathpur area in Bhubaneswar the capital city of Odisha. The miscreants looted one of the flats of the apartment and took away Rs. 10 lakh worth gold jewelry.

The Nandankanan police and scientific team have arrived at the spot and have started a detailed investigation with regards to the loot in Bhubaneswar apartment. Detailed reports awaited in this regard.

According to reports on April 9, yet another loot took place in Pahala residential area of Bhubaneswar. Reports said that, a series of robberies took place from Pahal in a gated community. A gang of robbers ransacked two houses of two blocks in the area. They looted money and gold ornaments from flats number 303 of B block and flat number 308 of C block.

Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates

Recently on February 29, a gang of apartment robbers have been arrested in the capital. The Commissionerate Police has arrested as many as nine people. They used to loot between 1 am and 3 am.

The Commissionerate police formed three teams to nab these miscreants. Among those arrested is veteran criminal Bulu Patra. Further it is worth mentioning that, the gang was active in Odisha and outside Odisha.

Further it is worth mentioning, a lot of gold jewelry was seized. Four motorbikes and cash of three lakh 20 thousand rupees have been seized from the accused. Commissionerate Police will remand the accused for further questioning, said reports.

Also Read: Series Loot In Bhubaneswar, Locals In State Of Terror