Bhubaneswar: 5 armed miscreants arrested while planning for robbery on Puri Bypass Road

Bhubaneswar: Badagada Police in Bhubaneswar today arrested five armed miscreants while they were planning for robbery on Puri Bypass Road.

Acting on a tip of information regarding a group of criminals assembled in the isolated area of Kuakhai river embankment, near Basuaghai being equipped with fire arms and other lethal weapons were preparing themselves to commit dacoity at Patra Electronics on Puri Bypass road, a special team of Badagada Police Station conducted raid and successfully apprehended five accused persons with armed lethal weapons.

The arrested person have been identified as Rajendra Rout @ Kasi (20) S/o- Late Sinu Rout, At- Falakiabasti, Ashoknagar, PS- Capital, Bhubaneswar, Dist- Khurda, Mukesh Nayak (19) S/o- Rabi Nayak, At- Kedarpalli basti, Bapujinagar, P.S- Capital, Bhubaneswar, Dist- Khurda, Soumyaranjan Nayak (19) S/o- Biswambar Nayak, At- Kapana, Goutam Nagar, P.S- Badagada, Bhubaneswar, Dist- Khurda, Deepak Pradhan (19) S/o- Cheru Pradhan, At- Harinagar Basti, Mainshiakhala, BJB Nagar, P.S- Badagada, Bhubaneswar, Dist- Khurda and Ganesh Pradhan (25) S/o- Cheru Pradhan, At- Harinagar Basti, Mainshiakhala, BJB Nagar, P.S- Badagada, Bhubaneswar, Dist- Khurda.

All of them were forwarded to the Court after their arrest by the police. Cops also recovered two billhook, one iron Chapad, one iron rod, five mobile phone of different brand, two empty beer bottles, two water bottles, one white colour Toyota Innova Crysta car and cash of Rs 940 from their possessions.

Police has initiated further investigation in to the matter after registering a case No-237, dtd.13.03.2024, U/S- 399/402 IPC.