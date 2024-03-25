Huge cache of cough syrup seized in Sambalpur of Odisha, 26 arrested

Sambalpur: Reports say that there has been a major haul of cough syrup by the police in Sambalpur district of Odisha on Monday.

According to reliable reports, in a raid by the Sambalpur police, as many as 10,000 cough syrup bottles were seized.

The raid was conducted by the Sambalpur Town Police. In the raid, as many as 26 persons were arrested.

In a major crackdown against illegal trade of cough syrup, the Balangir police in October 2023 and seized over 4000 bottles of cough syrup and arrested a total of six persons.

Acting on a tip-off, a special team of the Balangir Police waylaid a cough syrup-laden vehicle and conducted an on spot inspection and seized the cough syrup and the vehicle, which was going to Sambalpur from Sonepur.

Police also arrested six persons for their involvement in the illegal trading of the cough syrup, informed Balangir SP Rishikesh Khilari.

Further investigation into the matter is underway to find out others’ involvement in the case.