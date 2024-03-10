Huge cache of ammunitions recovered from forest in Khurda, probe underway

Khurda: Huge cache of ammunitions and weapons recovered from forest in Khurda Industrial area, said reliable reports on Sunday. According to reports the incident has been reported from Khurda industrial belt police station.

Reports say that from the forest, pistols and many sharp weapons have been recovered by the police. A tent had been erected in the forest. The police suspect that miscreants were involved in brown sugar trade from that area.

Reports further stated that, the entire activity had been going on since almost a week. Miscreants were allegedly staying in the tent and carrying out brown sugar trade. It is further worth mentioning that, the villagers had gone in a group to the area when the miscreants fled.