High drama at SCB Hospital as ‘two wives’ fight over husband’s body

Cuttack: A high drama unfolded near the post-mortem house on the premises of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack today as two women fought with each other over husband’s body.

One Abhaya Behera, a constable of Phulnakahara traffic outpost, was admitted at the State government run hospital after he sustained critical injuries following a road accident on Thursday night. His second wife was looking after him at the hospital. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday night.

After getting information about Abhaya’s death, his first wife, who had allegedly left him seven years ago, reached the hospital and staked claims over the body.

Soon both the women had a heated argument about who would receive the body from the hospital and perform the last rites.

Later, the police present on the premises of the hospital reached the hospital and tied to resolve the matter. Following hours of discussion with both the sides, the body was handed over to Abhaya’s mother. His last rites would be performed at his native Begunia village in Khurda district.

Sources said that Abhaya got separated from his first wife in 2007 and married another woman while his divorce petition is still sub-judice.

