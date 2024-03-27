Dr Achyuta Samanta thanks CM Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: Dr Achyuta Samanta thanked Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday after his name was announced by the BJD to contest from Kandhamal Lok Sabha constituency.

He thanked the CM for giving him chance to serve the people of Kandhamal for the second time. He also thanked 5T and Navin-O chairman VK Pandian for providing this opportunity.

It is to be noted that KISS and KIIT Founder Dr Achyuta Samanta was elected as the Member of Parliament from the Kandhamal constituency in the elections of 2019 from BJD ticket. Hence, now after the Biju Janata Dal trusted on his abilities and provided him the second chance to server people of Kandhamal, he thanked the CM.

Dr Samanta said that he has adopted ‘service to human’ as his motto of life. And he said that he will do his best towards development of Kandhamal district. By the blessings of Chief Minister he will work hard in Kandhamal for its development, Dr Samanta also said.

On this occasion Dr Samanta said that many developmental works have been done in the field of education, health, transportation and Agriculture in Kandhamal during his tenure as Kandhamal MP. He also said that Kandhamal district will turn into a developed district within coming five years.

Also read: Bill Gates Receives KISS Humanitarian Award From KIIT And KISS Founder Achyuta Samanta