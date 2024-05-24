Cyclone alert: IMD issues yellow warning for 3 days, Odisha to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow warning for three days and predicted that Odisha will witness heavy to very heavy rainfall in coming days.

The weather department has predicted that thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 KMPH and even heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur between 8.30 AM of May 25 and 8.30 AM of May 27.

Check date-wise prediction details:

Day 1 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of 25.05.2024):

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 KMPH very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Khurda, Puri and Nayagarh.

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 25.05.2024 to 8.30 AM of 26.05.2024):

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 KMPH very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bhadrak, Balasore, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda and Puri.

Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bhadrak, Balasore, Kendrapara.

Day 3 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 26.05.2024 to 8.30 AM of 27.05.2024):

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 KMPH very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Angul, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur and Kendrapara.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak and Heavy rainfall likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kendrapara, and Mayurbhanj.

