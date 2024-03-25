Funeral delayed over caste bias in Odisha’s Subernapur dist

Sonepur: In an instance of deep-rooted caste prejudices prevalent in remote villages, the relatives of an elderly old man refused to participate in the last rite. This was reportedly because the deceased had allegedly married a woman belonging to a separate caste.

The incident took place in the Chingiranali village in Bahalpadar panchayat under Birmaharajpur Block of Subernapur district in Odisha.

The deceased has been identified as Beda Padhan, an old man from Chingiranali.

As per reports, Beda Padhan had married Sumitra Chaulia (80) about 40 years ago as the second marriage. Earlier, Sumitra had reportedly married Pujari Chaulia (85). After second marriage of Sumitra the family members denied the marriage and cut off all relations with the couple. Even, Sumitra’s family member reputedly performed funeral rites in her name. Hence, after death of the Beda Padhan they reportedly denied to participate in the last rite.

As the dead body could not get the funeral rite, two gentlemen of Chingiranali offered Rushi Padhan, son of the deceased, to help out him to do the funeral rite of his father. However, Rishi said that if he would do so, his relatives will ostracize him from the caste. And to get back to the caste, he would be heavily fined.

Accordingly, Rishi asked the gentlemen that if they would pay him Rs 20,000 then he would do the last rite. However, the gentlemen who wanted to help could not accept the offer.

Later, after getting information about the incident, six social workers from Binika of Subernapur district came forward and performed the last rite of Beda Padhan.