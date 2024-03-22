Mega fire at KIIT square in Bhubaneswar, several feared trapped

Odisha
By Sudeshna Panda
fire at KIIT square
0

Bhubaneswar: A fire has occurred in a building at KIIT square in Bhubaneswar, said reliable reports in this regard on Friday.

Later it is worth mentioning that the fire is under control. Further detailed reports say that the fire fighting operation is still underway.

Detailed reports said that, a fire broke out in a corporate building at KIIT square in Bhubaneswar
The fire broke out on the fourth floor, some people are believed to be trapped inside the building.

Reports say that, firefighters are still dousing the flames.

WATCH:

Also Read: Fire In Slum In Bhubaneswar, Property Worth Lakhs Destroyed

Sudeshna Panda 8623 news 55 comments

A lawyer by profession, a writer by passion and a foodie by soul. Odisha is my home state and I write about it on kalingatv.com

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.