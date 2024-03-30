Odisha bar council polls begins, over 40,000 voters to exercise their franchise

Cuttack: The much-awaited Odisha State Bar Council (OSBC) election is being held today and over 40,000 voters are expected to exercise their franchise.

It is to be noted here that the OSBC is an apex statutory body with over 180 Bar associations in the state. The voters are expected to elect 25 members of the OSBC including president, vice-president, secretary and join-secretary.

After getting elected for a five-year term, the OSBC members in turn will elect the chairman, vice-chairman and a representative to the Bar Council of India (BCI).

The voting which started at 8 AM will continue till 3 PM. The counting of votes is slated to take place after 4 PM and thereafter the results will be announced.