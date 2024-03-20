Former cricketer Ravi Shastri calls on Odisha CM Naveen

Bhubaneswar: Former Indian cricketer and head coach of team India Ravi Shastri met Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at his residence Naveen Niwas on Wednesday.

Patnaik took to is X handle to inform about Ravi Shastri paying him a curtsy call. “Glad to meet ex-cricketer & former head coach of Team India, @RaviShastriOfc, who visited #Odisha to attend the MoU signing event between ‘Coaching Beyond’ cricket academy and #Cuttack-based MGM School of Sports to establish a high performance cricket academy. Had a very fruitful discussion on development of world class cricket infrastructure in #Odisha,” the Odsha CM said.

“Thanked him for appreciating state’s illustrious sporting ecosystem,” he added.

During the meeting the Naveen-Ravi Shastri meeting, 5T & Naveen Odisha Chairman VK Pandian and other senior officials were present.

It is to be noted here that Ravi Shastri came to attend an MoU signing program in Bhubaneswar. The MGM School of Sports reportedly signed an agreement with Coaching Beyond, one of India’s premier cricket coaching institutions, founded by Ravi Shastri, B Arun and R Sridhar, former Team India coaches.

As per the MoU, Coaching Beyond will be the knowledge and technical partner for the venture to facilitate high quality coaching with the aim to bring the world’s best practices to Odisha.