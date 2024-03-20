184 grams of heroin seized in Cuttack, 3 arrested

Cuttack: The excise officials today arrested as many as three persons after recovering heroin from their possessions at three different areas of the Cuttack City.

Acting on a tip-off, the Excise officials conducted raids in three places namely Bhairapur, Gujarpur and Paga of the Millennium City and seized 184 grams of heroin from the three drug dealers, who are yet to be identified. A two-wheeler was also seized from their possessions.

They were arrested while planning to sell the contraband to some people, said sources adding that the market value of the seized heroin is said to be over Rs 19.50 lakh.

The arrested persons were interrogated by the officials to get some lead about drug business and others’ involvement in the business.

Later, the trio were booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and were forwarded to the court following their health check-ups.

The excise officials along with the police has leaving no stones unturned to stop such illegal activities in view of the imposition of the model code of conduct for the upcoming Lok Sabha and State assembly elections in the State.