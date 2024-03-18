Enjoying bathing in sea turns tragic for tourist! 1 dies as 5 drown near Konark Chandrabhaga beach

Konark/Rourkela/Puri: Visiting the beach and enjoying bathing in the sea turned out to be tragic for a group of tourists at Konark Chandrabhaga in Odisha’s Puri district today.

One Sudam Prasad Shah, a native Madhyapradesh had reportedly come to Konark and Puri along with others. They went to the Konark Chandrabhaga beach and were bathing in the sea along with others.

However, five of them drowned in the sea. Some lifeguards who were deployed at the beach to address emergency cases, swung into action and rescued the tourists.

Unfortunately, Sudam Prasad had breathed his last before he was rescued. Four others were rushed to the Puri District Headquarter Hospital for treatment, said sources adding that their condition stated to be critical.

In a similar incident, a youth died while another went missing after drowning in Deo River in Rourkela of Sundergarh district. The youths had reportedly gone to the river side for a picnic and the mishap occurred while they were bathing in the river.

On being informed, a team of local fire-fighters reached the spot and carried out a search operation. They fished out the body of one of the youths while another continue to stay untraceable till the filling of this reports.

Two other tourists were also rescued while they were drowning at Puri Blue Flag Beach today. They have been identified as 21-yer-old Asif Siddiqui and Mohammad Shamshad of Baripadad in Mayurbhanj district.