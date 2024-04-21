Election in Odisha: BJP fields Goutam Samantray for Jeypore Assembly seat

Odisha
Bhubaneswar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today fielded Goutam Samantray from the Jeypore Assembly seat in the Koraput district.

Goutam Samantray will now contest against Taraprasad Bahinipati, the sitting MLA of Congress, and Indira Nanda of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

It is to be noted here that Goutam had contested the 2019 election in the seat from BJP seat and got third position with 33,000 votes.

“The BJD government is now at a saturated point now as people from across the State want a change in Odisha now. The lotus will definitely bloom in the State,” he said while extending his gratitude to the party leaders for giving him yet another chance to contest the election.

