33 vehicles seized, 33 drunk drivers caught during checking in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The traffic police seized 33 vehicles and detained the 33 drivers for driving under the influence of alcohol in Bhubaneswar last night.

According to reports, under Safe City drive by Commissionerate Police, DCP Traffic Sri PK Rout along with ACP Traffic Jayant Kumar Dora , IIC Traffic PS 1, IIC Traffic PS 2 and 3 platoons of force conducted checking against drunken driving last night in Bhubaneswar.

The suspected vehicles and persons were checked throughout the night at different places in the city during which a total of 33 vehicles were seized while 33 drivers were also detained for friving under the influence of Alcohol.

The 33 seized vehicles included 31 four wheelers and 2 two wheeler. Traffic PS 1- seized 6 four wheeler, traffic PS 2 seized 25 four wheeler and 2- two wheeler.

Vehicles like Ford Endeavour, Mahindra XUV 700, Hundai i20, Hundai Verana, Toyota Glanza, Maruti Baleno, Kia, Ecosports etc seized during the drive.

As many as 33 cases have been filed against the drunk drivers and cases will be submitted in the court. The drunk drivers have to release the vehicles from the court after payment of Rs 10000 as penalty for drunken driving.

The police has recommended to RTO for suspension of the Driving License, said sources adding that police will continue its zero tolerance on drunken driving with motto to reduce accidents and curb on anti-social activities.