ED arrests Arvind Kejriwal: AAP leaders & workers protests in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today protested at Master Canteen Chowk in Bhubaneswar protesting against their national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Several leaders of the party along with workers led by convenor of Odisha Unit Nishikant Mohapatra staged the protest soon the Enforcement Directorate arrested Kejriwal from his residence in Delhi this evening.

They took out a rally at Master Canteen square and later staged a sit-in protesting ‘undemocratic’ arrest of Kejriwal. They claimed that the Narendra Modi-led BJP is scared of the Aam Admi Party and its leader Arvind Kejriwal and the arrest is an attack on the constitution and democracy of the country.

It is to be noted here that the probe agency arrested the Delhi Chief Minister after interrogating him for two hours in the excise policy case. Earlier in the day, Delhi High Court denied him relief in the case.