Discussions on BJD ticket allotment in 4 major districts of Odisha underway

Bhubaneswar: Discussions on BJD ticket allotment in four major districts of Odisha underway said reliable reports in this regard on Wednesday.

A review meeting will be held for the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Bhadrak parliamentary constituencies in Naveen Nivas today.

Reports say that all MLAs and observers from these parliamentary constituency will be present at Naveen Nivas on Wednesday for the discussions.

The review meeting for Mayurbhanj will be at 11:00 am, for Keonjhar at 12:00 pm, Balasore at 4:30 pm and Bhadrak at 5:30 pm in the evening. Keonjhar Observer Pranab Prakash Das, Bhadrak District Observer Sanjay Dasbarma, Balasore District Observer Pratap Deb and Mayurbhanj Observer Prashant Muduli will be present.

