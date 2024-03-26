Devotees throng Kakatpur temple for Maa Mangala’s Raja Rajeswari Besha

Puri: A large number of devotees thronged the Maa Mangala temple in Kakatpur of Odisha’s Puri district to witness the Raja Rajeswari Besha of the deity on the special occasion of the first Tuesday of the Hindu month of Chaitra.

It is worth mentioning here that Maa Mangala is a revered goddess and the Raja Rajeswari Besha is a unique ornamentation where the Goddess is decorated in all her royal grandeur. To witness this special besha of Maa Mangala, devotees flock into the temple on this special day. As per legend, whatever one wishes to Maa Mangala today, gets fulfilled.

The Kaktpur temple is abuzz with activity as devotees patiently waited for their turn to catch a glimpse of Maa Mangala.

Notably, the Raja Rajeswari Besha is a centuries-old tradition and it is believed to bring immense blessings to the devotees. Those who witness the Raja Rajeswari Besha of Maa Mangala says that the sight of the Goddess’ idol adorned in all her royal finery is a truly captivating sight.

According to traditions, the married women observe a fast on Chaitra Tuesday and perform panthei puja to bring good luck to their husbands and children.