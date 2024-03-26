Odisha celebrates the festival of colours “Holi” today

Bhubaneswar: The festival of colours, Holi, is being celebrated across Odisha with festive fervors from early morning today. The citizens are celebrating Holi across the State with enthusiasm and fervor from early morning.

People of all ages are celebrating Holi and greeting each other with colors across every nook and cranny of the state. The streets of the state have been painted with different colours.

The colorful festival of Holi is celebrated on Phalgun Purnima which comes in February or March. Holi festival has an ancient origin and celebrates the triumph of good over bad. It also symbolizes new beginnings. It’s a time of great cheer and fun as people smear bright colours on each other.

It is worth mentioning here that, to maintain safety and security the Commissionerate Police of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack have issued guidelines. Adding to this, the fire department has taken a number of precautionary steps in Bhubaneswar to avoid any mishap on Holi in the capital city of Odisha. Reliable reports say that, fire department personnel will be deployed in the rivers where people generally flock to bathe after playing colours.

Reports say that the personnel of the concerned department will be deployed in the following places ahead of holi celebration in Bhubaneswar, namely:

River Kuakhai River Daya near Dhauli Square Puri Canal Balipatna near Symphony Mall River Daya near Bankual and Balianta

The Deputy Fire Officer Abani Kumar Swain informed about the preparations taken in view of Holi. He further added that for holi celebration in Bhubaneswar, people will be deployed in the above mentioned five places by the Odisha Fire and Emergency service.