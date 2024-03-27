Minor daughter dead, woman critical due to snakebite in Kantabanji of Odisha

Kantabanji: In a tragic news, a daughter has died and a woman has been critically injured in a snakebite in Kantabanji of Bolangir district in Odisha.

According to reliable reports, a rare incident has been observed in Dangarpada village of Muribahal Block, Haldi Panchayat. A four-year-old girl died of a poisonous snake bite, while her mother was seriously injured.

Reports say that, the mother Chandini Beniya was sleeping at home with her two sons and a daughter. At this time both of them were bitten by a snake.

It is worth mentioning that following the snakebite in Kantabanji, the mother and daughter were immediately admitted to Titlagarh Sub-Divisional Hospital. There, the doctor declared the four-year-old girl dead upon arrival.

The mother is being treated and is in a critical condition. On receiving the news, the Muribahal police station reached Titilagarh hospital and seized the body and handed it over to the family members after dissection.

In this regard, a death case has been filed in the police station. The body of the girl will be sent for postmortem. Detailed reports awaited in this regard.