Congress announces candidates for 4 more Assembly seats in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Congress party on Thursday announced names of another four candidates for different Assembly seats in Odisha. As per the list Debendra Sahoo will be fielded from Mahanga constituency.

Congress announces candidates for four more Assembly seats in Odisha:

Mahanga: Debendra Sahoo

Satyabadi: Manoj Rath

Bhubaneswar Central: Prakash Chandra Jena

Bhubaneswar North: Ashok Kumar Das

The Congress party on April 13 had announced names of nine candidates for different Lok Sabha seats in Odisha. As per the list Srikant Jena will be fielded from Balasore MP constituency.

Here is the list of candidates and their allotted respective MP constituencies in Odisha from where they will be fielded by the Congress party in the upcoming general elections 2024:

Balasore: Srikant Kumar Jena

Bhubaneswar: Yasir Nawaz

Jagatsinghpur : Rabindra Kumar Sethy

Keonjhar: Mohan Hembram

Jajpur : Anchal Das

Bhadrak: Ananta Prasad Sethi

Dhenkanal: Sashmita Behera

Puri: Sucharita Mohanty

Kendrapara: Siddartha Swarup Das

It is to be noted that earlier this month Congress party had named 8 candidates to be fielded from different Lok Sabha MP seats in Odisha.

The Indian National Congress announced the first list of candidates for eight Lok Sabha and 49 Assembly seats in Odisha on Tuesday. Here is the list that the party had released on April 2:

Bargarh – Sanjay Bhoi

Sundargarh – Janardan Dehury

Bolangir- Manoj Mishra

Kalahandi – Draupadi Majhi

Nabarangpur – Bhujabal Majhi

Kandhamal- Amir Chand Nayak

Berhampur- Rashmi Ranjan Patnaik

Koraput- Saptagiri Ulaka

Hence, after today’s release, Congress has named 17 candidates for the seventeen LS MP seats of Odisha. It is to be noted that earlier the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) had declared names for all the 21 Lok Sabha MP seats of Odisha.