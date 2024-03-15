Commissionerate Police to publicize list of criminals with NBW

Bhubaneswar: In a significant development, the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate Police has decided to publicize the list of criminals with Non Bailable Warrant (NBW).

According to reports, the city police will soon make the list of Criminals having Non Bailable Warrant public by publishing in the website (www.bhubaneswarcuttackpolice.gov.in)

As many as 2934 NBWs are pending in Bhubaneswar while 1185 NBWs are pending in Cuttack city.

Sources said that the list will available Police Station wise with case reference, sections of law and address of the criminals.

Meanwhile, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda has sought the cooperation of the public to intimate the police stations about the details of the criminals having NBWs.