Dacoity bid in Bhubaneswar foiled, 5 people detained

Bhubaneswar: On Thursday, a dacoity bid has been foiled in Bhubaneswar the capital city of Odisha said reliable reports in this regard. In this incident, the police has arrested as many as five people.

Bhubaneswar Infocity Police laid their hands on a hardcore robbery gang. The police caught five people while the robbery plan was going on. They were caught by the police near the playground in Patia while planning a robbery from a liquor store. There are 48 cases against the main accused SK Islam alias Kadam.

Reports say that, after getting bail Kadam was committing various crimes. Along with Kadam, Romi Naik, Karthik Behera, Jitendra Samal, K. Shivaji have been arrested.

Further it is worth mentioning that, Two iron rods, one knife, liquor bottle and other drugs were seized from them. He was living in rented houses in different parts of Bhubaneswar and planning robberies. There are many cases in the name of this dacoit gang like theft and robbery.