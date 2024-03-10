CM Naveen announces 180 days maternity leave for female block grant employees

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday announced various facilties for the block grant employees working in various aided private higher educational institutions of the state.

CM Naveen announced that the block grant employees will get fifteen days of annual leave and 180 days maternity leave for the female employees.

After 16 years from the date of block grant, the grantee teacher will be given a “Placement Scale” facility at the higher pay scale. About 17,500 employees will be benefited.

Similarly, the Chief Minister has increased the amount of Ex-Gratia amount for the block grant employees in the case of death in the working period or permanent disability from Rs. 2 lakh to Rs. 5 lakh and from Rs. 1.50 lakh to Rs. 3.50 lakh respectively.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet has also decided to provide a lump sum amount of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 lakh to teaching and non-teaching staff, respectively, at the time of retirement at the age of 60 years.