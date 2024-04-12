Chilika MLA Prashant Jagdev’s misbehaviour with scribe: Journalists meet Khurda collector, seek protection

Khurda: A group of journalists from Khurda district reportedly met the district collector Chanchal Rana over Chilika MLA and BJP leader Prashant Jagdev’s misbehaviour with a scribe.

During their meeting, the journalists requested the collector to take immediate action for their protection especially during the upcoming election.

It is to be noted here that the Chilika MLA was booked for allegedly ‘misbehaving’ with a group of people including a journalist yesterday.

According to reports, BJP’s Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha candidate Aparajita Sarangi along with the legislator was holding a pad yara in Chhanagiri grama panchayat of Khurda district in view of the upcoming elections.

However, following a massive protest from the locals, Aparajita returned back while Prashant Jagdev had a heated argument with them. He also allegedly scuffled with the people for protesting him and his party candidate.

In one of the videos, Jagdev was also seen snatching the mobile phone of a journalist for filming the incident. He also allegedly issued life threats to the scribe.

Later, the particular journalist filed a written complaint against the Chilika MLA at Jankia police station. Based on the complaint, police registered a case against him under the sections 294, 341, 427, 323 and 506 of the IPC and started an investigation.