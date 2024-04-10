Central Minister Dharmendra Pradhan starts campaigning in Sambalpur of Odisha

By Sudeshna Panda
Kuchinda: Central Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is in Kuchinda of Sambalpur district in Odisha where he started campaigning, said reliable sources in this regard. Dharmendra first went to the Hanuman temple at Kuchinda offered prayers and took blessings.

Later, it is worth mentioning that Pradhan will attend the public meeting and will urge people to vote for him. Later, there is a plan to take out a huge bike rally and go around the city to the meeting place.

 
Dharmendra has already started campaigning after visiting Athamallik constituency and taking blessings from the Madanmohan temple. Further detailed reports awaited in this regard.

