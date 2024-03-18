Alleged child kidnappers held in Rayagada of Odisha, see details

Rayagada: Last night, two people were detained by the villagers on suspicion of being kidnappers. The police arrived at the scene and rescued the victims after five hours.

Reports say that, such an incident happened in Rayagada District Sadar Block Bypass Road Tadma Retreat. According to information, a bolero was speeding on the bypass road passing through Kotlaguda near Raigad, Tathamal last night and hit some people and a bike.

When the local people tried to stop the vehicle, the vehicle did not stop. Then the villagers informed the other villagers who were on the bypass road and the villagers blocked the road and stopped the vehicle.

However, the Bolero overturned as the driver drove too fast in the other direction. A woman and a man were detained by the villagers. According to the complaints of the people of the village, they came in three vehicles, and the children’s cries were heard from the previous vehicle and the vehicle sped away.

So the people of the village were able to stop the vehicle that caused the accident and arrested the two people. On receiving the news, the police team along with Rayagada SDPO and police station officials reached the spot and rescued the two people.

While the agitation continued for five hours, people broke the rear glass of the police vehicle. After much deliberation, the police rescued two people and detained them in the police station. It is not clear who they are and under what circumstances this has happened. The response of the police could not be obtained.

Also Read: Missing Minor Girl Found Dead In Rayagada Of Odisha