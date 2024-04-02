Car barges into stationary truck in Bhadrak of Odisha, 2 dead, 4 critical

Bhadrak: In a tragic accident in Bhadrak district, as many as two people have been killed and four have been critically injured. Reports say that, a fatal accident took place at Nalanga road on National Highway No. 16 in Bhadrak.

According to reports, a Scorpio (SUV) barbed into a stationary truck on the road in which the driver and a woman were killed on the spot. It is worth mentioning that as many as four people were critically injured in the accident.

According to information in the car accident in Bhadrak, the accident took place yesterday in the evening when 5 members of the family were going from Kolkata to Puri in a Scorpio. However, due to the carelessness of the driver, the Scorpio vehicle hit the back of the truck parked on the National Highway at high speed.

As a result, a woman along with the driver died on the spot. On hearing the news, the local people rushed the injured to the Bhadrak District Hospital (DHH) in an ambulance. They have been shifted to Cuttack SCB Hospital and Medical College as their condition deteriorated further.

However it is worth mentioning that, the identity of the deceased driver or the woman is yet to be ascertained. Police reached the accident site and started a detailed investigation.