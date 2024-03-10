Bus overturns in Ganjam of Odisha, more than 15 injured

Berhampur: In a tragic incident, a bus overturns in Ganjam district of Odisha injuring as many as 15 people said reports on Sunday. The incident has been reported from Digapahandi area of Ganjam district.

According to reports, the bus was returning from Bankiswari Shakti peeth when the incident took place. The injured have been rescued by the locals and the police personnel and have been admitted to the Digapahandi hospital.

All the passengers had boarded the bus from Patrapur block Tubudi area to visit Bankiswari Shakti peeth. Detailed reports awaited in this matter.

In a tragic case of road accident in Sundargarh, at least 10 people were left critically injured. The accident took place on February 21 on NH-143 under the limits of Tikayatpali police station, said reliable reports in this regard.

According to reports, a bus carrying over 30 passengers was hit by a speeding truck, leading to the accident. The injured ones in the road accident in Sundargarh were rushed to a nearby medical for immediate medical attention.

Reportedly, the passenger bus was on its way to Rourkela from Bhubaneswar. An over speeding bus from behind collided with the bus, causing the accident. As a result of the accident, 10 people were left critically injured.

Upon receiving information about the incident, officials from local police arrived at the spot and initiated a probe into the matter. The identities of the injured people in the accident has not been ascertained yet.

Earlier on Tuesday, another road accident in Malkangiri had left over 10 people injured. A school bus had overturned in the ghat areas of Malkangiri, causing the accident. As per reports, one woman died in the accident while over ten were seriously injured. All the seriously injured were been admitted to Boipariguda Hospital.

Reportedly, over 30 staff of the school in Brahmani village of Koraput district were on their way to Govindappalli in Malkangari district when the bus lost control and overturned at the ghati road.