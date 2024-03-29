Blood soaked body of youth found in Gajapati of Odisha, probe underway

Gajapati: In a shocking incident, the blood soaked body of youth found in Gajapati of Odisha, said reliable reports on Friday.

According to reliable reports, the dead body was seen lying on the roadside of Batsiripur, under Gurandi police station of Gajapati district. The deceased youth has been identified as M. Lingaraj. He allegedly belongs to Batsiripur village.

According to reliable reports, yesterday Lingaraj went to attend a wedding ceremony and unfortunately his dead body was recovered this morning.

It is not known who killed him and why. Gurandi police and scientific team are investigating the details about the body of youth found in Gajapati. From preliminary investigation, the murder is said to have taken place due to past enmity. The incident is being investigated on the basis of CCTV footage.

The body of the youth has been recovered by the police and has been sent for postmortem to know the exact time of death and the cause thereof. Detailed reports awaited in this regard.